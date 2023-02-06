The Anthony Spada Trial, Jan. 31, 2023
The jury of six men and six women in the child rape and molestation trial of Walla Walla firefighter Anthony Spada completed its second full day of deliberations Monday, Feb. 6, without reaching a verdict.

The jury had also deliberated in Walla Walla County Superior Court all day Friday, Feb. 3, and for about 10 minutes Thursday, Feb. 2, after closing arguments lasted until about 3:20 p.m. that day.

Spada, 47, is charged with second-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Spada is accused of sexually abusing a child over several years, beginning when she was about 10 years old. The prosecution’s main evidence was the victim’s testimony. No physical evidence was introduced.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.

In her closing argument, lead prosecutor Jennine E. Christensen urged the jury to believe the victim.

She said the victim was consistent in her testimony because it was true, and she wasn’t having to keep track of a fabricated story.

Spada’s defense is that the girl is lying. Spada emphatically denied any wrongdoing during his testimony. His lawyer, William McCool, in his closing argument, urged the jury to believe him.

The jury is scheduled to reconvene Tuesday morning, Feb. 7.

