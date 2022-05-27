After less than two hours of deliberation, a jury in Walla Walla County Superior Court found Jerry K. Harris guilty of all charges in his child rape trial.
The courtroom was quiet Thursday, May 26, as Harris sat with his head on the table in front of him while each juror individually confirmed the verdict.
Harris, 32, of Walla Walla, was found guilty of second-degree child rape, third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation, which are Class A, Class C and Class B felonies, respectively.
A sentencing hearing was not immediately scheduled.
The most serious charge, second-degree child rape, comes with a maximum penalty of life in prison. The standard sentencing range judges are required by law to follow takes into account criminal history of the defendant, and that hasn't been determined yet for Harris.
The verdict Thursday came just hours after the defendant and the victim testified.
The prosecution argued that Harris began touching the victim inappropriately in 2013, when she was 12 years old.
This escalated to sexual intercourse, and the victim became pregnant at 14 years old and then again at 16. Harris was the father both times, the prosecutor stated. The victim got pregnant again after turning 18.
The defense argued that although the victim and defendant were close while the victim was a child, the relationship didn’t turn sexual until after the victim was 18. The age of consent in Washington is 16.
Problematic to that argument was a video of Harris’ interview with Walla Walla Police Detective Kathy Loney after he was arrested. In the video, shown to the jury, Harris first maintains his innocence, saying the relationship didn't turn sexual until 2018.
But after being told the victim had accused him of the sex crimes — he had before stated he thought the allegations came from the victim’s mother — he said he loved the victim and didn’t want to call her a liar.
At that point, he told Loney the sexual relationship started “whenever she said it did,” and he proceeded to confess to all the allegations.
Harris did, however, maintain on the stand that he was not the father in either of the victim’s first two pregnancies and that he did not engage in any sexual relationship with the victim until she was 18 years old.