Jacob Cox’s fate is now in the hands of a jury of 12 of his peers.
The 14-member panel of seven women and seven men was reduced by two alternates Tuesday, March 7, leaving a final jury of six women and six men.
Cox is facing a second-degree rape charge in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
The case was handed over to the jury at 11:50 a.m. after the conclusion of closing arguments.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Mulhern opened her closing argument with a declaration of victory.
“We’re back, having proved every element of second-degree rape beyond reasonable doubt,” Mulhern said.
Her argument was brief, lasting fewer than 20 minutes. She went through the state’s evidence, including the victim’s testimony and DNA evidence.
The victim’s series of events was that she had a birthday party at her house in which the defendant attended. After having several drinks throughout the night, she went to bed, although some guests were still in the house. She said she woke up to the defendant sexually assaulting her.
Amylase — an enzyme found in saliva as well as sweat and other bodily fluids — containing Cox’s DNA was found on the victim’s underwear.
“Jacob Cox’s DNA should not be on the victim’s underwear,” Mulhern said.
Mulhern said the jury’s job is easy at this point, saying that a guilty verdict is the only possible verdict.
“Because we proved it,” she said. “I’d say we more than proved it.”
Defense attorney William McCool took exception to the victory declaration.
“Saying you proved something beyond reasonable doubt is not the same as doing so,” McCool said.
“The state says Jacob Cox’s DNA should not have been found in the victim’s underwear,” McCool said. “Well, that’s true, if there wasn’t any such thing as indirect transfer.”
Much of the defense’s argument is that his DNA could have been transferred to something he touched, and then to the victim.
He also reminded the jury about testimony that the victim sat on the defendant’s lap, and suggested the DNA could have been transferred in that way.
He then talked at length about reasonable doubt.
“The problem is they can’t prove it, and they didn’t even come close to proving it,” he said.
After McCool went over the testimony of several witnesses, he focused on the accuser stating that as she was waking up, she thought she was having a sex dream, before realizing she was being sexually assaulted.
McCool argued the whole thing could be a dream.
“This case screams reasonable doubt,” he said.
In Mulhern’s rebuttal arguments, she attacked the dream theory.
“The defense would have you believe sexual assault is a dream,” she said. “In fact, it is a nightmare.”
The rape is alleged to have occurred in June 2016.
Cox was previously convicted on this charge in 2019, but that conviction was dismissed by the Washington Court of Appeals, who ruled that Cox wasn't allowed to present certain arguments that he should have been allowed to make during his first trial.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.