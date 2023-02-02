Anthony Spada’s fate is now in the jury’s hands.
All testimony has been given and all evidence has been presented in the trial of the Walla Walla firefighter accused of child molestation.
Addressing the jurors, defense attorney William McCool said, "Once you consider all the evidence, or lack of evidence, we believe you will find reasonable doubt."
After both sides finished closing arguments, the case was handed over to the jury of six men and seven women about 3:20 p.m. in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
In her closing argument, lead prosecutor Jennine E. Christensen urged the jury to believe the victim.
She said the victim was consistent in her testimony because it was true, and she wasn’t having to keep track of a fabricated story.
She also said the victim sacrificed a lot in coming forward and testifying in front of a full courtroom.
In response, McCool also attempted to poke holes in the victim’s story, suggesting that she was making it up.
He urged jurors to instead believe his client, saying the victim had things to gain in making up her story.
The jury then heard from Michelle M. Mulhern, another prosecutor in the case in the state’s rebuttal argument. Mulhern doubled down on the victim’s trustworthiness, saying what the victim had to gain was to stop being molested.
Because of scheduling conflicts, the jury only deliberated for about 10 minutes before court adjourned for the day.
Spada, 47, a Walla Walla firefighter, is charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and second-degree child rape. The four charge was not included in the original charging document and was added before the trial started.
First-degree child molestation and second-degree child rape are Class A felonies with maximum sentences of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Communication with a minor for immoral purposes is a gross misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of a year in jail.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
Spada was initially placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested March 23, 2022, by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who investigated the case.
He remains officially an employee of the city but is now being paid with his accrued vacation time.
The jury is scheduled to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3.