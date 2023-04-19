The state rested its case Wednesday, April 19, in the trial of Ecarnacion Salas, a convicted killer accused of murdering fellow convicted killer and former death-row inmate Dayva Cross.
Salas is charged with second-degree murder and is accused of disemboweling Cross in a Washington State Penitentiary shower on March 13, 2022.
In the second day of the bench trial, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta presented DNA and video evidence, as well as a letter the defendant wrote talking about the crime and audio of two phone calls the defendant made to his father during which Salas also referenced the crime.
Salas, meanwhile, rested his case without calling any witnesses and only introduced a single piece of evidence that did not speak to the case, but instead to a pre-trial motion the judge already declined.
After short closing statements by both sides, Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson said he would announce his verdict at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20.
Salas currently is serving a 20-year prison sentence for a 2019 murder conviction in the death of Jesus Cardenas Lopez in Snohomish County in 2014.
Cross, meanwhile, was serving a life sentence after his death sentence was commuted after the Washington State Supreme Court deemed the state’s use of the death penalty unconstitutional in 2018.
On Wednesday, prison surveillance video was played that showed Salas entering the stall where Cross was showering. It showed him exit about three minutes later.
Beau Baggenstoss, a DNA expert from the Washington State Crime Lab in Cheney, testified that blood samples from two people were found on the makeshift weapon used to cut open Cross’ sternum.
The first sample was mathematically almost certainly Cross’, while the other had a probability of belonging to Salas, Baggenstoss testified.
The sample likely belonging to Salas was located mostly on the handle of the makeshift knife.
Scott Garner, an investigator for the Washington State Department of Corrections, read a letter that Salas wrote and attempted to mail in which he admits to killing someone at the prison and describes some of the gruesome details of the crime.
Garner also played audio of a phone call between Salas and his father in which Salas mentions the same gruesome elements of the crime.
Earlier Wednesday, two more correctional officers from the WSP testified about the day Cross was killed and what happened as prison staff found the body.
Multiple guards testified that Salas had blood on his hands and an injury to a finger.
Tom Melton, a registered nurse at the prison, said he responded to the scene and immediately checked Cross for a pulse and found none.
Melton said he then checked Salas. He said Salas had several cuts on his hands and there was blood on his hands and clothing. He said one fingernail was almost torn off.
Johnson alone will decide the verdict because Salas opted to forgo a jury trial and choose a bench trial instead. He also decided to represent himself.
