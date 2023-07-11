Jacob N. Cox was sentenced to 102 months — or 8½ years — in prison for second-degree rape.
The sentence — handed down by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson on Tuesday, July 11 — is one year longer than what Cox was sentenced to when he was convicted of the same crime during his first trial in 2019.
Cox, a former Walla Walla nurse, served part of that sentence before the Washington State Court of Appeals reversed his conviction, ruling that Cox wasn't allowed to present certain arguments that he should have been allowed to make during his first trial.
Cox stood trial this year for a second time and was convicted a second time.
He was found guilty of raping a woman who was sleeping after a party at her house in June 2016.
In her impact statement, the victim said the seven years since the rape have been difficult as the legal process dragged on and she was forced to relive the experience in two jury trials.
“There are people who wonder why so many rapes go unreported,” she said. “This is why."
The 102-month sentence is the longest sentence Johnson was allowed to hand down by law.
While the maximum penalty for second-degree rape, a Class-A felony, is life in prison, Washington law requires judges to follow a criminal history-based standard range.
Cox, who has no prior criminal history, has an offender score of zero. His standard range for this crime is 78 to 102 months in prison.
Johnson opted for the high end of that range despite the previous judge — retired Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John W. Lohrmann — landing on the mid-range of 90 months.
In his statement before being sentence, Cox was not apologetic, even when making an apology of sorts.
“You heard my testimony on the stand,” he told the judge. “It’s hard to turn around and about-face on that. But I will say, you know, to the degree that I can be, I am sorry for any trauma anyone had to go through.”
That non-apology appeared to backfire.
“The court doesn’t have any doubt that (this case has been a life-changing experience for Cox),” Johnson said before announcing the sentence. “The question is, to what extent has this been an attitude-changing experience. I don’t know that it has. In his statement today, his apology was he was sorry for any trauma anyone had to go through. He didn’t say he was sorry for what he did.”
William McCool, Cox’s attorney, asked Johnson to ignore the standard range and issue an “exceptional sentence” of 30 months in prison, which is about what he has already served.
His arguments mostly focused on the victim’s behavior and demeanor after the rape, and not the actions of his client.
Johnson replied that guidelines allowing for an exceptional sentence below the standard range have to do with the defendant, not the victim, and denied the request.
The victim took exception to McCool’s argument.
“For him to try and say what my feelings should be, and how I should behave when I have been traumatized, is complete and utter vile,” she said. “I am upset by it.”
