Jacob N. Cox, a former Walla Walla nurse, was convicted of second-degree rape Wednesday, March 8, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Cox, 38, stood expressionless as the jury of six women and six men was polled after a court clerk read the verdict.
After the jury polling was complete, Cox turned around and made long eye contact with his wife, Sydney Cox, who was seated behind him in the courtroom.
As court recessed and the jury returned to its deliberation room, Jacob Cox and Sydney Cox embraced one another quietly until court returned to session.
The jury determined Cox raped a woman while she slept after a birthday party in June 2016.
The panel returned its verdict after deliberating for about half a day Tuesday, March 7, and half a day Wednesday.
Jacob Cox, who has been on pre-trial release, was taken into custody immediately after court proceedings. Sydney Cox broke into tears and fell back into her seat as Jacob Cox was escorted out of the courtroom.
This is the second time Cox has been convicted on the rape charge in connection to the same incident.
The first conviction in 2019 was overturned by the Washington Court of Appeals Division III, which ruled that the defense was not allowed to make several arguments during the first trial that it should have been allowed to make.
Cox was originally sentenced to seven years in prison.
A routine pre-sentencing investigation will now be completed by the Washington Department of Corrections. A tentative sentencing date has been set for April 17, but attorneys for the state noted that the DOC is behind on these investigations, and it could take longer.