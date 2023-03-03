The wife of a Walla Walla man accused of rape told jury members that her husband has never done anything to make her think he would cheat on her.
Sydney R. Cox, who was engaged to Jacob Cox in June 2016 — when the rape allegedly occurred — testified on her husband’s behalf Friday, March 3, in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Cox is charged with second-degree rape and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was sleeping after a party at her house.
He was previously convicted in 2019, but that conviction was dismissed by the Washington Court of Appeals, who ruled that Cox wasn't allowed to present certain arguments that he should have been allowed to make during his first trial.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
Sydney Cox testified she and Cox have been together for 11 years, and in that time, he has never given her reason to believe he has ever been unfaithful.
Sydney Cox said that she and Jacob Cox attended a party at the victim’s house the day of the alleged sexual assault and that many of the guests were drinking.
She said the victim was drinking during much of the party.
“It was her birthday,” Sydney Cox said. “She was dancing and having a good time.”
Sydney Cox said after a few drinks, her body didn’t feel right, so she decided to lie down.
This, so far, matches the testimony of the victim and other prosecution witnesses.
Sydney Cox testified that she awoke to find the victim storming out of the room. Jacob Cox was in the room at this point.
She said she was asleep and didn’t know at the time why the victim was upset.
In earlier testimony, the jury was read text messages between Jacob Cox and the victim from the next day, in which the victim asked Jacob Cox to meet with her, and to bring Sydney Cox.
While she said she was in favor of that meeting, Sydney Cox felt the victim was threatening Jacob Cox.
Defense attorney William McCool asked Sydney Cox about her demeanor in a video of her and Jacob Cox’s interview with Walla Walla Police Department Detective Marlon Calton.
Sydney Cox admitted she was upset at the time.
“I was angry because (the victim) was lying about my (fiancé),” she said.
The jury also heard from Denise Scaffidi, a private investigator based in Seattle who was hired by the defense.
Scaffidi said she interviewed the victim in the presence of counsel from both sides.
She testified that when the victim said she was having a sex dream before waking up realizing Jacob Cox was sexually assaulting her, she asked the victim whether the whole thing could be a dream.
“Her response was that she shrugged, and after a shrug, said, ‘I don’t think so,’” Scaffidi said.
On the stand, the victim was more adamant that it could not be a dream.
The defense also called a series of character witnesses who all stated they had not heard anything negative about Cox’s “reputation for sexual morality.”
McCool was not allowed to make this argument in the first trial, but the Washington Court of Appeals Division III ordered that he be allowed to this time around.
Prosecutors, knowing that Judge Brandon L. Johnson had no choice but to allow the testimony, still objected to it for the record.
The first trial was presided over by former Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann — Johnson’s predecessor — in 2019.