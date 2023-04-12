The Walla Walla Police Department continues to investigate two shootings that occurred within two days of each other last week, said WWPD spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk.
“Both of these incidents are very actively being investigated,” Loudermilk said.
A 20-year-old Walla Walla man was shot Saturday, April 8, during an altercation at a Walla Walla convenience store.
The victim was rushed to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Loudermilk said Saturday that he was expected to survive.
Two days earlier, a Dayton man was shot after allegedly attempting to break into a Walla Walla home, according to police.
Skylar Glasby, 34, then drove himself to St. Mary Medical Center for treatment.
Loudermilk said at the time that Glasby was a suspect in a crime but had not been arrested. As of Tuesday, April 11, he said there has been no updates in that case.
