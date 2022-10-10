New information has been released about a suspicious package that prompted the Walla Walla Police Department’s office to close Sept. 30 until a bomb squad could determine it was harmless.
It's believed the package wasn't meant to intimidate anyone, but that it was left by someone who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, said department spokesperson Sgt. Gunner Fulmer on Monday.
In response to a records request from the Union-Bulletin, police released photos and a current report about the suspicious device and an ongoing investigation.
A police department employee discovered the package, at about 8:30 a.m., wrapped in a brown paper lunch bag on top of the agency's mailbox, which had the outgoing mail flag raised, according to a police report.
The Richland bomb squad was called out after police saw a round cylindrical object in the bag. A note on the bag read, in part: “Brew Cleaning – Lab Work equipt.,” and “Hospital visitor–Relese Alex,” as well as the name and information on a Milton-Freewater resident.
While the bomb squad was enroute the area around the mailbox was cordoned off and employees who were working in the front of the police building were evacuated, according to the police report. Surveillance footage taken at 3:25 a.m. showed someone first attempting to put the package inside the mailbox, before deciding to place it on top.
Shortly before 11 a.m. the bomb squad arrived and used imaging technology to inspect the cylindrical object and mailbox, which showed the both were empty. Officers then opened the package to find an aluminum tube and other fittings, according to the police report.
The police department reopened to the public shortly after 2 p.m. The next day someone believed to be the same person left another package, Fulmer said.
“Someone came by and dropped off another box, just random stuff, the very next day,” Fulmer said. “And we just threw it away. It was all just kind of garbage.”
“It’s definitely not a threat to the department or anything like that,” he added.
Police officials are continuing to investigate the identity of the individual and see if they need assistance from local mental health services, Fulmer said.
