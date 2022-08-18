Officials have released photos of the suspicious device discovered on the campus of Whitman College near downtown Walla Walla in mid-July, prompting local law enforcement to close the street and call for backup from the Richland Bomb Squad.
By the end of the day, the scene was cleared, and the object was determined not to be a bomb. But the object appeared to have been rigged to look like one, according to police officials.
Now, in response to requests by the Union-Bulletin, Richland officials have released images of the device, discovered during the early evening of July 18. According to a police report, the object was a battery wired to a switch and a flashlight.
Investigators have no suspects or leads in the case, said Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Gunner Fulmer, in part because the Reid Campus Center ,where the device was discovered, does not have any security cameras.
