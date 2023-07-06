Hundreds — if not thousands — watched three public fireworks displays across the Valley during the past weekend to celebrate America's independence.
Still, others took the celebration into their own hands and discharged their own fireworks in Walla Walla — many of them illegally.
In most parts of Walla Walla County, discharging private fireworks is legal. The county follows state law in what is allowed and when. The city of Walla Walla, however, has much stricter laws, with aerial fireworks completely banned.
Finding such banned fireworks isn’t hard, however. While the one licensed firework stand in Walla Walla was not selling aerial fireworks when the Union-Bulletin went and asked for them Monday, July 3, stands in the county — sometimes right outside city limits — can legally sell such fireworks.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk said difference between laws in the city and county — which also include what days discharge is allowed — make laws hard to enforce.
“In the city of Walla Walla, the ordinance allows fireworks on the Fourth of July only ... and you’re only allowed to have non-aerial, non-noise making fireworks,” Loudermilk said. “In the county, you can have almost anything, and you can shoot them off from the first of July until the fourth.”
He said the proximity of some of the county stands to the city makes it tough for people to know what’s legal and where.
“The frustration is, for us … the city of Walla Walla gives out one permit for fireworks sales in the city,” Loudermilk said. “The rest are in the county. The fairgrounds seems like it’s right in the middle of the city. And the store on Isaacs (and Airport Way). Most people think these are in the city. They don’t realize they are in the county. So, it’s reasonable to think if you buy fireworks, whether they are aerial or whatever, it’s reasonable to think they can shoot them off in Walla Walla.”
One such county stand is Bing Bang Fireworks at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
This stand, owned by Chris Price, is on Walla Walla County property and is not subject to city laws.
Therefore, many of the fireworks sold there are banned in the city. On Monday, July 3, when the U-B visited, there weren’t signs indicating what fireworks were legal in the city and which weren’t.
However, Price said that he tells his customers what's legal in Walla Walla. He said he would ask them where they are planning to ignite the fireworks, and then shows them which ones are legal in their area.
“We educate them,” Price said.
All the fireworks Price was selling are legal in the county.
Fireworks, both aerial and otherwise, were visible throughout the city in the days leading up to July Fourth, including July 1, 2 and 3, when they are illegal.
Loudermilk said other crimes don’t stop on those days, so officers can’t respond to every case of illegal fireworks. He said officers try to respond when someone calls and reports an issue.
“But we aren’t able to respond to the other six cases we see on the way there,” he added.
He said the WWPD got five calls about fireworks on Saturday, July 1, seven on July 2 and five on July 3.
On July 4, the one night that fireworks were legal, complaints of illegal fireworks continued. He said the department had 18 complaints that night.
Loudermilk said officers respond to calls in the order they are reported, though dangerous situations are prioritized over other complaints, which range from noise complaints to reports that fireworks are scaring pets.
Besides causing noise and frightening animals, fireworks also cause fires.
Walla Walla Fire Department spokesperson Jennifer Scott said the department responded to 20 fire calls on July 4. Officials said they plan to release information about the fires when it becomes available.
