A hunter was shot and wounded in Nightingale Canyon east of Walla Walla on Friday, Aug. 5.
The canyon is southeast of the Blue Mountain Archers outdoor range on Blue Creek Road.
The victim survived but remains hospitalized at Providence St. Mary Medical Center as of Monday, Aug. 8, according to a release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office.
The victim's hunting partner called 911 at around 8:30 p.m. to say the other hunter had been shot by someone else and had rolled down a hill.
The caller said that after the gunshot, voices were heard in the canyon, and the caller saw someone running through a farm field.
When the reporting party reached the victim, the victim had a bullet wound from a “high caliber weapon,” according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office has not named the victim or the 911 caller. And the suspect remains at large, according to the release.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information to call dispatch at 509-527-3265 and reference case number 2022-6318.
