Human remains have been discovered east of Walla Walla, according to officials with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
The remains were found on Wednesday, July 6, and the Sheriff's Office informed the public on Friday afternoon, July 7.
No additional information was released, including the person’s gender, approximate age, cause of death or where exactly their remains were located.
More information will be released as the investigation progresses, according to law enforcement officials.
“We understand this information is limited,” wrote Chief Deputy Richard Schram in an email. “However, for the consideration of those involved and the integrity of the investigation, this is all we can release at this time.”
It is not immediately clear if the remains are connected with an active case, such as the possible homicide investigation in Waitsburg announced by the Sheriff's Office, with scant details, on June 22.
Waitsburg is situated northeast of Walla Walla.
“We honestly don’t know at this time,” Undersheriff Joe Klundt told the Union-Bulletin. “We haven’t been able to identify the victim as of yet.”
Deputies were notified around 4:11 p.m. on July 6 that a resident had located the remains, according to the release. Sheriff's Office detectives, deputies and members of the Walla Walla Regional Task Force responded to the scene and located the body.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab assisted the local agencies, and an autopsy was conducted Thursday, July 7, in Spokane. No details have been released.
