The gate at the main entrance of Walla Walla’s wastewater treatment plant on Hatch Street was destroyed recently by a trespasser, forcing the Walla Walla City Council to approve emergency use of funds to repair it.
The council approved a declaration of emergency, allowing city staff to contract with a company to repair the access gate without going through the normal bidding process.
According to city documents, the cost to fix the gate is estimated at $30,000.
Walla Walla Public Works Director Ki Bealey told the council the damage occurred during a storm on Nov. 9.
“I have no explanation for what transpired,” Bealey said. “We had an individual who thought it was a good idea that stormy night … to ram the main access gate at the treatment plant, enter the facility, drive around the facility maybe looking for something to steal.”
Bealey also suggested the person could have been intoxicated. He said he turned video of the incident over to the police department.
The main entrance to the facility has been blocked since the break-in.
Bealey stressed two things in his report to the council; first, the gate was badly damaged and needed repair.
“He rammed the gate when he came in. He drove around, and then, for good measure, ran over the gate again when he left,” Bealey said.
He also stressed that residents don’t have to be concerned about the drinking water, saying that nothing was thrown into the water supply.
“The individual was in a regular pickup truck and did not appear to do anything to our water system,” Bealey said.
He also said a lot of contaminate would need to be added to the water to pose a danger.
“To put it into perspective, we process about 24 million gallons of water a day,” he said. “So, to do anything foul to the water system would take a lot of whatever it might be to do something hostile to our water.”
Walla Walla Police Chief Chris Buttice said the police department is still investigating the incident.
“We have the case, we have detectives working on it, but we have not identified anyone at this time,” Buttice said.
The motion to approve the emergency declaration passed 7-0.
