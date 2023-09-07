Jacob N. Cox, a former Walla Walla nurse, has formally filed an appeal of his March 8, 2023, conviction of second-degree rape, according to court documents.
Available court documents do not state a reason for the appeal or indicate what Cox will argue.
This is the second time Cox has appealed a conviction for the same 2016 crime. He won his first appeal, setting aside the verdict in his 2019 trial.
However, when he had his retrial, with rules set in place by the Washington State Court of Appeals, he was convicted a second time.
And the second trial ended up backfiring on Cox. Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson sentenced Cox to a longer prison term than what was issued by the judge in his first trial.
Johnson opted for the high end of the standard range — 8½ years — rather than the midpoint — 7½ years — handed out by now-retired Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge John W. Lohrmann.
Cox’s notice of appeal was filed with the appellate court on Thursday, Aug. 3.
On Monday, Aug. 28, he was assigned attorney Marie Jean Trombley to handle the appeal.
According to an online database, statements of arguments are due to the court by Wednesday, Sept. 27.
Cox won his first appeal because the appellate court ruled Cox was not allowed to present evidence that should have been allowed.
This includes evidence that the victim was flirtatious with the defendant and others during the party at which the rape occurred, and the defense’s theory on how his DNA could have ended up on the victim’s underwear.
The defense made these arguments in the second trial, but it did not change the outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.