The sentencing hearing for former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert convicted of fraud has been rescheduled for Sept. 8 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Spokane.
Rejea Grogan, the senior clerk of the court’s Eastern Washington district, said the hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in courtroom 755.
Gilbert pleaded guilty April 20 to fraud, a Class A misdemeanor, in connection with a 2014 home purchase in Hawaii.
A federal grand jury indicted Gilbert in November 2017 after hearing evidence presented by the U.S. Attorney’s office alleging he made false statements for a $745,000 loan to purchase the home.
Gilbert owned a chain of auto dealerships in Washington, Idaho and Oregon, including locations in Walla Walla, College Place and Milton-Freewater.
Gilbert had charges of bank fraud, making a false declaration in relation to a bankruptcy case and two counts of aggravated identity theft dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to fraud.
