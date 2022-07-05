Walla Walla was alight with fireworks on nearly every street Monday night, July 4, but only one sparked a house fire, according to city officials.
This particular fire resulted not only in significant damage to the home but also landed one resident temporarily in jail.
Nobody was injured in the blaze that brought firefighters from Walla Walla and College Place as well as Walla Walla County Fire District 4 to the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive at about 11 p.m.
No one was injured in a Monday, July 4, house fire in Walla Walla that fire officials are blaming on fireworks and during which an adult male resident of the property was arrested for assaulting a firefighter.
Fire crews from both Walla Walla Fire Department stations, College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla County Fire District 4 responded to the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about a garage and vehicle on fire.
When firefighters arrived, the attached garage and two vehicles were burning. The fire later spread to an attic over the house’s kitchen and living room, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department release.
As firefighters evacuated the building, one adult male resident reportedly resisted leaving and was arrested for alleged third-degree assault of a firefighter.
The man was in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 5, but no charges have been filed, and he was released from jail with no bail.
The fire, caused by sparks from aerial fireworks landing on combustible material near the garage, was under control by 11:15 p.m., according to the report.
Damage to the property is estimated at $150,000.
Deputy Chief John Knowles, with the Walla Walla Fire Department, said this was the city’s only fireworks-related residential fire over the holiday weekend.
However three other fireworks-related fires happened in dry, grassy areas, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.