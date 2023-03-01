Two DNA experts in the second-degree rape trial of Jacob Cox said the defendant’s DNA was found on the victim’s underwear, but they disagreed on whether another man's DNA was also present.
William Culnane, a Washington State Patrol DNA scientist, testified Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Walla Walla Superior Court that he performed tests on the rape kit prepared by the sexual assault nurse examiner who examined the victim and her underwear.
No semen was found. However, amylase — an enzyme found in saliva as well as sweat and other bodily fluids — belonging to Cox was found on the victim’s underwear.
Culnane said DNA from two people was found: the victim and defendant. He gave almost impossible odds that the DNA could be the victim’s and a different male subject’s.
He also said a “trace component” was found of a possible third person, but that it was too weak to identify.
Testifying for the defense Wednesday, March 1, Suzanna Ryan, who works as a director for a private lab in California and as a DNA consultant, disagreed.
She explained that she was testifying as a consultant, meaning she has reviewed work done by someone else. She didn’t do any DNA testing herself in the case.
While she agreed that Cox’s and the victim’s DNA were present on the underwear, she believed the trace component was DNA that belonged to a third person, another male.
Otherwise, both experts’ testimony was similar.
Defense attorney William McCool attempted to discredit Culnane by having him testify about a time when — while working in another department at the state patrol crime lab — he failed a test related to examining bullets, twice leading him to return to analyzing DNA.
Culnane said he was glad to return to analyzing DNA because it was a better fit for him.
Also on cross-examination, Culnane testified that it is possible for DNA to be transferred from one person to another, or from one person to an object and then to another person.
Ryan agreed. She said the DNA found on the victim’s underwear could have been transferred by direct or indirect transfer, meaning Cox’s DNA could have been transferred to an object and then to the underwear.
While Ryan’s testimony presented other possible scenarios, she admitted during cross-examination that her findings do not rule out Cox’s DNA appearing on the underwear because of a sexual assault.
WWPD Detective Marlon Calton presented a video of his interview with Cox and Cox’s then fiancé. The two have since married.
In the video, Cox told Calton that at the party, he fell asleep on the bed in which the victim and his fiancé were sleeping. He said he woke up to the victim coming on to him.
"I woke up and told her, ‘This is inappropriate.'" Cox said the victim got upset and stormed off.
He then decided to wake his fiancé and they left, Cox told Calton.
Cox’s fiancé told Calton that the victim had been flirting with Cox throughout the night.
Also on the stand Wednesday were Walla Walla Police Officer Paul Green and retired WWPD Officer Jackie Batson who testified about the collection and transportation of evidence and the collection of statements.
Before Culnane’s testimony, Tuesday's proceedings opened with the victim’s friend, Melissa Jolliffe, being cross-examined, after answering the state’s questions Monday.
She said that after seven years, some of her memory has faded. When asked about several details, she answered “I do not recall.”
When asked about whether a male friend went into the bedroom with her when she helped the victim to bed, she said “I don’t recall.”
When McCool suggested that she answered the same question in the past with a definitive no, she said that at the time she was previously asked, she might have recalled.
“Now, I don’t recall,” Jolliffe said. “It’s been seven years.”
She also said she did not remember playing spin the bottle. In earlier testimony, the victim also did not remember the game being played.
Cody Onthank, another guest at the party testified that he remembered the victim telling him she had been touched. He remembered very little of anything else, saying often that, “It’s been a long time.”
During cross-examination, he said he does remember seeing the victim sit on Cox’s lap. He answered most of McCool’s questions with “I do not remember.”
Cox was previously convicted on this charge in 2019, but that conviction was dismissed by the Washington Court of Appeals, who ruled that Cox wasn't allowed to present certain arguments that he should have been allowed to make during his first trial.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.