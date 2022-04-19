Police checking into a call about someone assaulting multiple people on Colville Street in Walla Walla highlights the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 18: Officers were called about a cellphone stolen from a park in the 700 block of West Cherry Street at 1:30 p.m.
April 17: Officers spent Easter Sunday serving a warrant in the 400 block of South Third Avenue at 4:04 p.m. and conducting a traffic stop that led to a warrant arrest in the 1900 block of Melrose Street at 11:45 p.m.
April 16: Officers began their Saturday looking into a report about someone assaulting multiple people in the 100 block of South Colville Street at 1:23 a.m.
Later that morning, they investigated a burglary in the 1500 block of West Rose Street at 8:51 a.m.
That afternoon, two people were arrested during a traffic stop at Alder Street and Second Avenue at 3:16 p.m.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of West Birch Street at 5:12 p.m.
Later, officers went out to the 900 block of Bonsella Street to investigate an attempted burglary at 6:37 p.m.
Police ended the day by arresting someone with a warrant in the intersection of Rose Street and Ninth Avenue.
April 15: Police responded to a trespasser at the 1100 block of West Elm Street at 7:54 a.m.
Officers responded to two vehicle prowls including one in the 00 block of East Oak Street and one in the 1500 Block of Kelly Place.
Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street at 12:13 p.m.
They investigated a burglary in the 700 block of North 10th Avenue.
Officers responded to a theft in the 1600 block of Poplar Street at 9:17 p.m.
April 14: Officer looked into an assault in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue at 4:55 p.m.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 17: Deputies investigated a hit-and-run collision on Gabriel Court in Milton-Freewater at 1:03 p.m.
April 16: They investigated a burglary on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater at 8:32 p.m.
April 15: Deputies were in Milton-Freewater at 12:21 p.m. to investigate harassment on Burris Lane.
At 5:14 p.m., still in Milton-Freewater, officers investigated a complaint of poor driving on Highway 332.
Later, in Athena, deputies responded to a protection order violation on East Van Buren Street at 9:03 p.m.
