An uptick in car theft and burglaries keep law enforcement busy in the latest public safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 22: At 5:35 a.m., officers investigated a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of South Second Avenue.
April 21: Police arrested someone on a warrant at 3:54 a.m. in the 700 block of West Alder Street.
About an hour later, police arrested another person who had a warrant at 4:38 a.m.
Officers responded to a burglary in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street at 8:52 a.m.
A man was arrested by police behind the Goodwill store in the 200 block of Alder Street at 1:54 p.m. on a warrant issued by the city of College Place.
Officers took a report of a vehicle theft in the 400 block of Woodland Avenue at 3 p.m.
April 20: Officers responded shoplifting call that occurred at the Hobby Lobby store in the 1500 block of West Rose Street at 10:40 a.m.
A hit-and-run crash was reported to police at 3:11 p.m. in the 00 block of North Third Avenue.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 18: Deputies responded to a burglary in the 2800 block of Blackbird Bend north of Cottonwood Road.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 21: Police arrested a person with a warrant in the 700 block of South Main Street at 6:58 a.m.
Later that morning, officers responded to a call of a suspect trying to open vehicle doors. Police arrested the suspect, who was also wanted on several warrants.
