Three warrant arrests in Walla Walla on Friday highlight the latest safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 1: Officers investigated criminal mischief in the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue at 1:43 p.m. and a theft in the 600 block of University Street at 4:49 p.m.
April 30: The last day of April found officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop near West Tietan Street at 1:59 a.m., however, the vehicle fled. Later, officers found and arrested the suspect.
At 8:29 a.m. officers responded to a theft in the 1100 block of North 13th Avenue before investigating a vehicle prowl in the 700 block of South Ninth Avenue at 9:04 a.m.
A theft took officers to the 200 block of South Third Avenue at 12:46 p.m.
At 2:10 p.m., officers took a report of online fraud in the 1000 block of Mercita Drive.
April 29: Police investigated an assault in the 500 block of Chase Avenue at 3:41 p.m.
Officers arrested someone with a warrant in the 600 block of South First Avenue at 5:38 p.m.
Later, officers responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Rees Avenue at 8:28. This investigation led to an arrest as officers found a person on scene with a warrant.
Officers then made another warrant arrest at the intersection of Main and Spokane streets at 9:17 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 30: Deputies arrested a person for a protection-order violation in the 13900 block of Dodd Road in Burbank at 5:11 p.m.
April 29: Deputies investigated a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Wallula Avenue at 6:24 a.m.
April 27: Deputies responded to an assault involving two inmates at the Walla Walla County Jail at 7:38 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 29: Officers found graffiti in an alley in the 900 block of Perkins Street at 9:10 a.m.
Later, they arrested a person with four warrants in the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue at 6:24 p.m.
