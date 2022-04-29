Credit card fraud, several arrests and identity theft top the most recent safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 28: Police responded to a theft in the 800 block of North Main Street at 4:34 p.m.
At 8:21 p.m., officers took a call regarding fraud and identity theft in the 1900 block of Amelia Street.
April 27: In the early morning hours, officers arrested someone on a warrant at 2:44 a.m. in the 200 block of North Roosevelt Street.
Police investigated a theft in the 1400 block of Rose Street at 11:33 a.m.
At 11:58 a.m., police responded to a call about vehicle theft and arrested a man and woman.
Police investigated assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of Palouse Street at 12:07 p.m.
At 3:40 p.m., officers took a report of credit card fraud on the Whitman College campus in the 300 block of Boyer Avenue.
Police arrested someone with a warrant at the corner of Main and Colville streets at 9:39 p.m.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
April 28: Deputies arrested someone with a felony warrant in the 900 block of South 9th Avenue at 8:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.