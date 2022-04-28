Police investigate new graffiti reported in Milton-Freewater.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 27: Police responded to a report of a vehicle prowl and theft in the 200 block of South Second Avenue and Birch Street at 9:09 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 27: Police responded to a call from a resident about new graffiti found on the side of the resident’s garage in the 00 block of Southeast 13th Avenue at 6:32 p.m.
Later, at 6:55 p.m., officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 500 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 27: Deputies responded to a call for a missing person near South Broad Street in Weston at 7:11 p.m.
Also on South Broad Street at 7:51 p.m., deputies took a report for an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
