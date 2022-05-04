Tuesday began with multiple vehicle prowls at a Walla Walla hotel. It ended with someone trying to break into a local business. Meanwhile, in Milton-Freewater, more graffiti was found.
Walla Walla Police Department
May 3
7:01 p.m. — Burglary, 1300 block Isaacs Avenue. Suspect attempted to break into the back door of a closed business. Police arrived and searched the area but did not locate the suspect. Surveillance video provided to police.
5:05 p.m. — Assault, 200 block East Alder Street.
2:46 p.m. — Fraud, 800 block Penrose Street.
1:05 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Boyer Avenue.
11:29 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block Bryant Avenue.
10:16 a.m. — Warrant arrest, intersection of Main and Colville streets.
6:10 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1400 block West Pine Street. Officers say multiple vehicles were broken into sometime early in the morning at the Holiday Inn Express parking lot.
May 2
5:01 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Ash Street.
4:47 p.m. — Theft of bicycle, 1600 block West Poplar Street.
12:18 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block North Seventh Avenue.
11:48 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 900 block Alder Street. Graffiti, which police said is not gang-related, found at the Pioneer Park garden center.
10:05 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 1500 block The Dalles Military Road. Graffiti, again not gang-related, found in the Fort Walla Walla Skate Park restroom.
8:04 a.m. — Vehicle theft, 2200 block Tacoma Street.
April 30
11:49 p.m. — Warrant arrests, intersection of Second and Whitman streets. Police conducted a traffic stop and found that two people in the vehicle had warrants.
11:15 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block Pine Street.
10:21 p.m. — Disturbance, 2000 block Howard Street.
College Place Police Department
May 3
7:30 a.m. — Criminal mischief, 800 block Southeast Larch Avenue.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
May 3
6:43 p.m. — Warrant arrest, 00 block Northeast 11th Avenue.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
May 4
6:51 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.
6:00 a.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:34 a.m. — Theft, Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
May 3
5:37 p.m. — Criminal mischief, West Ferndale Road, Milton-Freewater. Juvenile spotted spray-painting graffiti.
1:21 p.m. — Scam, Walla Walla River Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:14 a.m. — Fraud, Fruitvale Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:10 a.m. — Trespassing, East Main Street, Weston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.