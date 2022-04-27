Officers investigated two cases of catalytic converters stolen in College Place in the latest edition of the safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 26: Police arrested a man who had a warrant at 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue.
April 25: Officers took a person into custody while serving a warrant in the 400 block of West Poplar Street at noon.
Police responded to a hit-and-run of a parked car in the alley behind the 600 block of East Sumach Street at 10:58 a.m.
Officers arrested a man for investigation of trespassing in the 00 block of East George Street at 9:25 a.m.
At 8:54 a.m. police took a report of a vehicle prowl in the 600 block of North Roosevelt Street
April 24: Police arrested two men accused of trespassing in the 200 block of East Rose Street at 11:09 a.m.
Earlier that morning, officers responded to a report of a theft in the 600 block of Boyer Avenue at 10:29 a.m.
Officers investigated an attempted robbery at 7:22 a.m. near the 200 block of East Oak Street.
April 23: Police responded to a call of a person bitten by a dog in the 100 block of Winnebago Street at 3:46 p.m.
College Place Police Department
April 26: Officers looked into a catalytic converter stolen from a motor home in the 1200 block of South College Avenue at 2:48 p.m.
April 25: Police investigated a burglary in the 700 block of South College Avenue at 9:21 p.m.
Police took a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a bus in the 700 block of Southeast 12th Avenue at 9:18 a.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 26: Police arrested a 41-year-old woman on a warrant in the 200 block of North Columbia Street at 4:50 p.m.
Police arrested a man who had a warrant in the 00 block of Northeast First Street at 11:10 p.m.
April 25: Police responded to a call about a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Columbia at 5:43 p.m. A possible suspect has been identified.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 25: Deputies responded to a burglary on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater at 8:49 a.m.
Deputies investigated a fraud and forgery report on Triangle Station Road in Milton-Freewater at 2:19 p.m.
