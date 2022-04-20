Warrant arrests and vehicle theft in Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater highlight today's safety log.
Walla Walla Police Department
April 19: A bicycle was found and dropped off at the Walla Walla Police Department at 8:50 a.m.
Police arrested someone wanted for investigation of theft, assault and obstructing a law enforcement officer at 3:03 p.m. in the 600 block of Chase Avenue.
Later, at 3:43 p.m., officers confronted two men allegedly trespassing near Bowman and Pine streets. One was arrested on a warrant.
Officers investigated a theft at 7:01 p.m. in the 700 block of Poplar Street.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office
April 19: Officers took a report of graffiti found at Marie Dorian Park in Milton-Freewater at 10:06 a.m.
They arrested someone with a warrant at the Morgan Inn & Suites in Milton-Freewater at 11:38 a.m.
Later, in Weston, deputies investigated the unauthorized use of a vehicle at 6:22 p.m.
Milton-Freewater Police Department
April 19: Officers arrested a person with a warrant at North Main Street and First Avenue at 9:39 a.m.
At 10:20 a.m., police took a report from a resident in the 900 block of South Mill Street who said money was taken from their account by a family member.
College Place Police Department
April 19: Officers investigated a vehicle stolen sometime that morning in the 900 block of Southeast Scenic View Drive at 6:53 a.m.
Later that morning, at 7:41 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle prowl in the 00 block of Southwest 13th Street. Several items were stolen from the vehicle.
April 18: Police responded to the theft of a package from a porch in the 300 block of Northeast Fernwood Place at 4:19 p.m. The package later was discovered opened a few blocks away.
