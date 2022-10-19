In a rematch of the 2018 election, incumbent Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm is again facing off against Deputy Jeff Jenkins.
In 2018, Helm defeated Jenkins with 64% of the vote to win his first term. Before the 2018 elections, Helm was the office’s chief deputy for 11 years.
Jenkins has been a deputy at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for 23 years.
Both candidates say a growing drug problem in the county is one of their top concerns.Sheriff Joe Helm
Q. What is your top priority if elected, and how would you ensure you can accomplish it?
My top priority as sheriff would be to address the crime and drug issues that greatly affect our community. I would accomplish this through my continued successful efforts of community-oriented policing, inter-agency collaboration, proactive law enforcement, and increased staffing levels at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. As sheriff, I will continue to focus on Community Oriented Policing programs where the Sheriff’s Office works together with the citizens of Columbia County to address many of the issues that affect the safety and wellness of our community. To this end, I have overseen the hiring of four additional deputies that allows for increased proactive enforcement which will reduce crime levels and increase overall community safety. Over the past four years I have strived to strengthen law enforcement/community relationships through citizen’s academy, town hall meetings, legislative forums, open letters to the public and an open-door policy within my office. I have and will continue to work with local, regional, and state departments and community organizations such as regional law enforcement agencies, courts, prosecutor’s office, drug task force, county commissioners, mental health, hospital, schools, coalitions, and other local groups as part of a Community Oriented Policing program.
Q. What is the biggest challenge to policing in Columbia County and how would you help fix it?
Our biggest challenge to policing in Columbia County is addressing our local crime and drug issues as they relate to the current legislative atmosphere. Current drug laws have tied our hands with regards to effective enforcement of our local problems. To this end, on a local level, I have strived to enlist the assistance of the public through community-oriented policing programs, inter-agency collaboration and proactive law enforcement. We are also working with surrounding local and regional law enforcement to battle these issues together in a joint regional effort. On a state level, as the chairman of the WASPC Small Agencies Committee, I and other sheriffs and police chiefs within WASPC and WSSA are working diligently with State Legislators to affect changes in these laws that limit our abilities to get drugs off the streets and make our communities safer.
Q. Why are you a better fit for sheriff than your opponent?
I believe I am a better selection for sheriff than my opponent because I have 21 years of law enforcement experience, 15 years of which have been in a command and supervisory position. I have worked under the tutelage of two previous sheriffs of Columbia County who have honed my skills and supported me as both a Chief Deputy/Undersheriff and sheriff. I am a graduate of the CJTC Law Enforcement Academy, Northwest Command College, Adult Services Academy, and my law enforcement training experience includes corrections, arrest search and seizure, drug enforcement, supervisory and administrative experience. In 2018 when I successfully ran for sheriff, I promised to accomplish 4 things: improve the community-oriented policing program, increase staffing levels, build interagency cooperation and increase proactive law enforcement. I have accomplished each of these goals, and it is my desire to continue to build upon these and other points as sheriff of Columbia County.
