DAYTON — Efforts to build a new criminal justice building in town for Columbia County are still ongoing, but are several years off, said two county officials tied to the project.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack and Columbia County Commissioner Ryan Rundell said a lot of work remains to make the building — which, among other things, would replace the century-old county jail — a reality.
“We are early in the process however we look at it,” Rundell said. “I would guess it is a long-term plan, but one that I would like to keep moving forward.”
Slack said he sees it as a “five-year plan.”
“It would be nice if it didn’t take five years, but that’s my estimation at this point,” Slack said.
Upgrades and renovations can’t be made to the existing building because of its status as a historic building.
The county had a third-party firm conduct a needs assessment, which affirmed the necessity of new facilities. Now, Rundell said, it’s time to secure funding.
Both Rundell and Slack said the goal is to do this without charging taxpayers.
“It is our intention that this project will have as little impact on our local constituents as possible,” Rundell said. “We would like to see costs largely provided by grants or another source, but we know we may need to come up with an amount of matching funds, whether that is in the form of land value, or a sum of matching funds to secure the grants.”
Slack echoed that sentiment.
“Our goal, realistic or not, is to make it a grant-based project, rather than raise taxes locally,” Slack said. “That’s our goal. I’m hopeful that we can do that.”
Rundell added, “We also are seeking help from our state and federal representatives, if for nothing else than to show us what steps are next in the process.”
Both said that state and federal representatives have been invited to tour the facilities to see firsthand the need for upgrades.
Slack and Rundell said they hope the new building would accommodate the jail, the sheriff’s office, a dispatch center and courtrooms.
However, Slack said plans might also be developed for a building consisting only of a jail as a “Plan B” in case funding can’t be secured for the entire project.
Many of the county’s current criminal justice facilities, including the sheriff’s office, the dispatch center and the courtroom, are outdated and present limitations.
However, this is particularly true about the jail.
In 2021, Slack told the Union-Bulletin that the current jail was a lawsuit waiting to happen.
His sentiments haven’t changed much.
“It’s just by the grace of God that (a lawsuit) still hasn’t happened,” Slack said.
The jail, which was built in 1875 and was a brig on a ship before that time, is rife with safety and efficiency problems.
For example, because of their small size, the cells don’t have toilets and are not locked so inmates can access a common restroom in the catwalk.
As a result, inmates cannot be kept separate, even at night.
This means fights can occur between inmates. When they do, because inmates can’t be separated, one or more of them have be sent to another facility, which costs the county money.
The jail is divided into two sections. One is the catwalk area with all of the cells and beds, and the other is the day room.
The catwalk has four double-occupancy cells to sleep eight men. There are three other beds outside the cells in the catwalk to bring the full capacity to 11 men and no women.
During the day, the catwalk door is open, and the darkened confinement expands slightly with the availability of the day room, which is a small room with one table, a TV and no daylight.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Civil Deputy Tim Quigg said the jail was purchased used when the courthouse was built between 1881 and 1883.
“It was dropped on the foundation, and the courthouse was built around it,” Quigg said.
