The crimes of child rape and child molestation are serious offenses. When law enforcement officials make an allegation and accuse a person of committing such crimes, we rely on our judicial system to resolve the matter. We expect it to decide beyond a reasonable doubt to convict the person accused or instead release that person from all suspicion.
In the case of Anthony Spada, who is facing four related allegations, the court system did neither, declaring a mistrial.
The prosecution is taking steps to initiate a new trial against the defendant. And one juror who sat through the three-week process reached out to us to talk about what occurred in the jury deliberation room. We saw it as an opportunity to report on the inner workings of the judicial system to help explain why no resolution was reached in such a significant case.
Tony Balandran, Editor
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin