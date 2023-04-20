Ecarnacion Salas, an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary, was convicted Thursday, April 20, of first-degree aggravated murder of former death row inmate Dayva Cross by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson.
The conviction comes as no surprise because Salas defended himself and declined a court-appointed lawyer. Salas called no defense witnesses and asked only a few questions during his cross-examination of the prosecution's witnesses during his two-day bench trial, which was marked with several irregularities.
Salas already is serving a 20-year sentence for a 2019 murder conviction in the death of Jesus Cardenas Lopez in Snohomish County in 2014.
Cross, meanwhile, was serving a life sentence after his death sentence was commuted after the Washington State Supreme Court in 2018 deemed the state’s use of the death penalty unconstitutional.
This story will be updated.
