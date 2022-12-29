A Walla Walla man suspected of driving an SUV while intoxicated that collided with a Toyota Prius and killing its driver on Friday, Dec. 2, has been sentenced to almost a year in jail for a prior DUI.
Marco A. Estrada Garcia, 30, was convicted in Walla Walla County District Court for a Sept. 28, 2020, DUI. He was sentenced last week to 364 days in jail, with 30 days suspended. He also was credited with 14 days for time served, meaning he will spend 320 days behind bars, according to College Place City Attorney Rea Culwell.
Culwell said the punishment, handed down by Judge John O. Knowlton, was greater than the 180 days she recommended.
Estrada Garcia is facing a felony charge in connection to the death of Martin W. Scott, 73, of College Place, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the Dec. 2 collision.
Estrada Garcia is charged with vehicular manslaughter and operating a vehicle without an interlock device.
An interlock device is an in-vehicle Breathalyzer that one must breathe into to start a vehicle. It was ordered for Estrada Garcia because of his past DUI.
Though the charge involving the Dec. 2 collision doesn’t name alcohol or drugs, the Information Charging Document accuses Estrada Garcia of operating a vehicle “while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or any drug.”
Estrada Garcia was driving east on Wallula Avenue and collided with Scott, who was turning onto Wallula from Evans Avenue, according to law enforcement.
Court documents state that a glass pipe and a "crystalline substance" was found in his clothing. This substance tested positive as methamphetamine, according to documents.
A Walla Walla Fire District 4 EMT told police that she smelled an odor of intoxicants from Estrada Garcia's breath when she was talking to him, according to documents.
Court documents also state a witness told officers that Estrada Garcia was drunk shortly before the collision.
