A 30-year-old Walla Walla man who was the driver of an SUV that collided with a Toyota Prius and killed its driver on Friday, Dec. 2, is facing a felony charge in connection to the death.
Marco A. Estrada Garcia has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and operating a vehicle without an interlock device, a spokesperson with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday.
Martin W. Scott, 73, of College Place, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vehicular manslaughter is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Operating a vehicle without an interlock device is a gross misdemeanor.
Estrada Garcia was in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday, where he had his bail set at $100,000 with no reduced cash equivalent allowed.
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, he was still listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster.
Estrada Garcia was driving east on Wallula Avenue, West of Walla Walla, and collided with Scott, who was turning onto Wallula from Evans Avenue, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
