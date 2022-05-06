In the first two days of trial against Stephen A. Taylor, it became clear the 48-year-old Walla Walla man and his attorney will argue for self-defense and accidental shooting in the death of his father and attack against his brother and another man last January.
Taylor is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor and two counts of first-degree assault for alleged attacks on his brother, Patrick Taylor, and a man working on the home at 911 Stadium Drive that day, William Fullen.
Gerald Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran and a Junior ROTC instructor for many years at Walla Walla High School.
Between Thursday, May 5, and Friday, a jury was selected, opening statements were given and testimonies began. The trial resumes Monday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabe Acosta spent much of Thursday morning talking with jurors who filled one of two courtrooms being used for the first day of the trial. Audience members watched from a second courtroom via a large monitor.
After lunch, defense attorney Julie A. Carlson Straube had her opportunity to question potential jurors.
Once a jury was established, both attorneys gave their opening statements, which included an outline of their versions of events leading up to and including Jan. 8, 2021, the day gunshot killed Gerald Taylor and wounded Patrick Taylor in the hip.
Both sides agreed that Stephen Taylor stopped by his father's home that day. He went upstairs and told his father he was getting some of his things from the house.
Then he went downstairs and confronted his brother, Patrick Taylor. At some point in that argument, Stephen Taylor pulled a gun. Prosecution and defense also agreed that when Gerald Taylor came downstairs, he was shot.
Another altercation between the brothers took place, which led to Stephen Taylor shooting Patrick Taylor in the hip. And both sides agree that Fullen ran from the house at some point during these events.
But the prosecution and defense do not agree on the rest of the details.
Acosta said in his opening statement for the prosecution that Stephen Taylor started the fight with his brother and struck Patrick Taylor in the nose with his handgun.
Then the defendant aimed at and shot his father, Acosta said.
In Carlson Straube’s version, Stephen Taylor was attacked by his brother. He used his hand, which was holding the gun he had pulled in self-defense, to push Patrick Taylor back, injuring the other man in the nose.
In this rendition, Stephen Taylor accidentally fired the gun in his confrontation with Patrick Taylor and inadvertently shot his father on the stairs.
The defense attorney also said her client only shot his brother after a fight ensued during which Patrick Taylor attempted to take the gun away from Stephen Taylor.
Witness testimony began right away.
Dr. Bryan Potter, a surgeon who treated Patrick Taylor after he was taken by ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center that day, testified to the man’s wounds.
While he said it wasn’t likely Patrick Taylor's nose injury could have been cause by being simply pushed in the nose with the gun, he said during the defense's cross examination that it wasn’t impossible.
He also confirmed that Patrick Taylor’s nose wasn’t broken.
Next the prosecution examined Fullen, the victim in another of the alleged assaults who told police he was in the home when the shootings occurred.
Before the jury was allowed into the courtroom, the two attorneys spoke with Judge Brandon L. Johnson about a recording of a police interview with Fullen that Carlson Straube might want to use in her arguments. It was stated that Fullen had adjusted his story in later interviews.
When Fullen testified, his story changed a few times slightly as he told it. For example, he said a number of times that no one was at the house when he arrived that morning.
It was only after Acosta kept repeating the question that Fullen changed his answer to state that Gerald Taylor was already there.
Fullen’s version of events lined up with the version the prosecution presented during opening arguments. He stated he was upstairs with Gerald Taylor when Stephen Taylor arrived.
After Stephen Taylor said he was getting some things and went downstairs, Fullen went down as well and saw Patrick Taylor with blood on his face. He said Stephen Taylor aimed the gun at a wall and pulled the trigger twice, but rather than firing, the gun just clicked.
He said Stephen Taylor then aimed the gun right at him. That's when Fullen said he ran from the house.
Next Patrick Taylor started to testify, but his testimony was interrupted so two Washington State Patrol forensic scientists could take the stand.
Michael Murphy, a firearms expert, spoke about the weapon used by Stephen Taylor. He also said it would be possible for the weapon to misfire and only click when the trigger is pulled, supporting Fullen’s claim.
However, on cross examination, he further stated that in his tests of the weapon, it had not misfired in that way.
Tyler Staples, a DNA expert, talked about tests he ran on blood found at the scene and on the weapon, confirming it belonged to the men in this case.
