Christian Scott took the stand Thursday, July 14, during his trial in Walla Walla County Superior Court, where he is accused of the murder of College Place man Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson in December 2019.
Scott, 28, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of witness tampering.
In his testimony, Scott told a different version of events of the last day of Wilkinson’s life than those provided earlier by three eyewitnesses.
Those three witnesses, Joey C. Barnes, Quentin N. Hunter and Billy J. Sargent, all had their murder charges dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to rendering criminal assistance and for testifying against Scott.
Scott agreed with the other witnesses that the situation began when Wilkinson, who was in a gang with Barnes and Hunter, had his gun taken from him in Milton-Freewater by someone from another gang.
Scott said he, Barnes, Sargent and Hunter discussed how to handle the situation. Scott testified that Hunter suggested shooting Wilkinson and burning his body later.
He said Sargent said such a thing should be done by a body of water to take care of the evidence.
Scott claimed he protested, saying Wilkinson didn’t need to die.
He went on to say that no decision had been made, as far as he knew, before they and Wilkinson got in a car and headed to Wallula.
He said they told Wilkinson the man who had taken his gun was going to be there and he was going to be forced to fight that man to get his gun back.
Scott said Wilkinson protested , saying there was no way he could win that fight.
The men, except for Barnes, all used meth on the drive, Scott said.
Once they arrived at Madame Dorian Park in Wallula, Scott said they took a short walk down a path before turning around and heading back to Walla Walla River.
He said Sargent pointed a gun at Wilkinson and told him to get into the river. Wilkinson asked Barnes what was happening, and Hunter hit him in the side of the head with his gun, according to Scott.
Scott said Hunter and Wilkinson began fighting and wrestling on the ground.
This was happening a little bit away from him, he said, and he heard the fight more than he saw it — though he did admit on cross examination that he saw the two wrestling on the ground.
Scott said he heard Hunter cry out that Wilkinson had bitten him. He then heard a large splash that he said he thinks was Wilkinson falling into the river, followed by three gunshots.
He said he doesn’t know who fired the shots, although he did say that Sargent had already returned to the car .
Over the course of the trial, the three other eyewitnesses each testified that the five men went to Wallula so they could “check” Wilkinson for losing his gun.
Hunter and Barnes said Wilkinson was made to fight Hunter. They said Scott was unhappy with the lack of intensity of the fight and pulled his gun out and said he wanted to shoot them both.
They said Wilkinson ran and Scott chased him, firing his gun as Wilkinson ran into the river.
Sargent did not say he saw the fight or the shooting. He said he remained in the car but heard the shots.
Before Scott testified Thursday, his attorney, Jason Wargin, called Dane M. Forss, who was an inmate at Walla Walla County Jail with Scott.
The prosecution had argued that Scott had coached Forss to make calls trying to get witnesses not to testify against Scott. Forss testified that Scott never coached him to do anything.
When Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales played him a taped phone call in which he says Scott has coached him on what to say, Forss said he was lying then, but telling the truth on the stand.
When the court broke for lunch Thursday, it was unclear if Wargin planned on calling further witnesses.
Wilkinson was found dead of multiple gunshots in the Walla Walla River on Jan. 29, 2020. Scott was arrested in December 2020.
The trial started Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
