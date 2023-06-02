While most vehicular police pursuits were outlawed in Washington in 2021, an exception to that law allowed College Place police to pursue a man suspected of DUI into Walla Walla, where the chase came to a safe end in front of the Walla Walla Police Department.
The pursuit, which began in the College Place Walmart parking lot, ended with the arrest of a Dayton man on Tuesday, May 30.
According to a CPPD news release, officers were dispatched to Walmart at 11:40 a.m. on a report of a man who appeared to be “suffering from a drug induced psychosis.”
A witness told police the man had been driving erratically before, with his door open.
The release said officers tried de-escalating the situation for almost 30 minutes, after which the Dayton man got into his vehicle and fled the scene.
Police reform laws passed in Washington and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in 2021 prohibits most vehicle pursuits.
The law, aimed at reducing dangerous, high-speed pursuits, states that a vehicle pursuit may only take place if the officer has probable cause to believe the fleeing suspect has committed or is committing a violent offense or sex offense or an escape, or the officer has reasonable suspicion the fleeing suspect is committing a DUI. Also, the fleeing suspect must pose an imminent threat to the safety of others.
If such requirements aren’t met, law enforcement must let the suspect flee.
In this instance, the College Place officers received permission from their supervisor to engage in the chase because the suspect was thought to be intoxicated.
The suspect fled until his vehicle came to a stop in front of the WWPD, the news release stated.
The suspect was arrested under investigation of driving under the influence, attempting to elude a police vehicle, obstructing a law enforcement officer and driving while license is suspended.
A judge granted a warrant for an evidentiary blood draw, which was conducted at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
According to the Walla Walla County Jail log, the suspect is currently being held on a 72-hour probable cause hold.
As of Thursday afternoon, no formal charges have been filed by the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
