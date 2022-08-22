Crime in 2021 was down in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties compared to a year earlier, according to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs annual Crime in Washington report.
Local law enforcement leaders said this report provides a good snapshot of the area and gives insight on which areas law enforcement is making gains in, and in which areas they aren’t.
Walla Walla Police Chief Chris Buttice and College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said it’s also useful knowing what’s happening across the state.
“When it says (in the introduction) don’t compare city to city, it’s OK to do that in the realm that you can understand what other cities are doing,” Buttice said. “But they’re not Walla Walla.”
And Tomaras said: “It gives me a snapshot of what is occurring around the state. The state report shows a decrease in crime against property … Is that because there is less crime, or less crime reported? If you look at the state report, it shows violent crime is up, which is alarming.”
Buttice said it’s more useful to look at his own department.
“The best comparison is you have to compare yourself to yourself, from year to year,” Buttice said. “It is a useful tool. There’s a lot of data there.”
The report gives detailed statistics for each agency in the state and lists a crime rate, which is the number of crimes per 1,000 residents in the agency’s jurisdiction.
For counties, the population is the number of people living in an area not covered by a local police department. So, in Walla Walla County, this is everywhere that is not Walla Walla or College Place. Smaller cities, like Waitsburg and Prescott, do not have their own police department.
All local departments, and most departments across the state, will see a drop in drug crime arrests due to the Washington Supreme Court’s Blake Decision, which makes many drug-possession arrests unconstitutional in the state.
“Drug crimes are still occurring,” Tomaras said. “But (they are) difficult to arrest.”
All the statistics below come from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs’ 2021 Crime in Washington report. They may differ from stats reported elsewhere.
Walla Walla Police Department
The Walla Walla Police Department saw the total number of crimes reported drop in 2021 by 21.5%, from 2,147 crimes to 1,686.
Big contributors to this drop include burglaries dropping 30.1% (from 133 to 93), simple assaults dropping 11.7% (from 154 to 136) and counterfeiting offenses dropping 50% (from 36 to 18).
Robberies were down by what looks like a large percentage (27.3%), but that drop is only from 11 in 2020 to eight in 2021.
Not all crime was down in Walla Walla, however. The city saw a rise in three types: rape, aggravated assault and murder. Though, murder only increased from zero in 2020 to one in 2021, Buttice was quick to point out.
Still, he said the increases of rape — increasing 53% (from 13 to 20) — and aggravated assault — increasing 14% (from 56 to 64) are concerning.
“That’s a sizable number, 64 aggravated assaults,” Buttice said.
He did offer a theory on why aggravated assaults were up while many other crimes were down.
“Think about 2021,” he said. “We’re in COVID. We’re locked down. Everything’s trending down because nothing is open, and it doesn’t give us the opportunity to be out doing the stuff we normally do. But, they are home, they are amongst each other, everyone’s afraid, they’re frustrated. So that may play a role in the aggravated assaults.”
According to the report, Walla Walla had a crime rate of 49.4 crimes per 1,000 people. This is based on the city’s population of 34,145.
Walla Walla’s complete numbers can be found on page 502 of the Crime in Washington Report.
College Place Police Department
The number of crimes in College Place went up in 2021, barely. The city had 336 crimes reported in 2021 compared to 328 in 2020. Its crime rate was 34.7 per 1,000 people based on a population of 9,675. That’s the lowest crime rate of the three agencies in the county.
In 2021, College Place had zero rapes (compared to two in 2020), zero murders (also zero in 2020) and zero manslaughters (also zero in 2020).
Robberies stayed even with 2020 with one.
College place saw an increase in assaults in 2021. Simple assaults were up 62.5% (24 to 39), while aggravated assaults were up 80% (five to nine).
Complete statistics on College Place can be found on page 500 of the report.
Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office
The rest of the county is covered by the Sheriff’s Office.
This area saw a decrease in total crimes by 21%, from 948 to 749. That brings the crime rate to 40.3 crimes per 1,000 people based on a population of 18,565.
The county stayed even or saw drops in the three most serious crimes. In 2021, there were no murders (one in 2020), no manslaughters (zero in 2020) and three rapes (five in 2020).
Simple assaults went from 70 to 63 (a 10% drop), burglaries went from 115 to 85 (a 26.1% drop) and vehicle thefts went from 51 to 33 (a 35.3% drop).
In the other direction, aggravated assaults went from 35 to 40 (a 14.3% increase). Robbery increased by 100%. But that number isn’t as meaningful as it seems because the increase was from two to four.
All the county’s numbers can be found on page 498 of the report.
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in that county. So these statistics are for the entire county, including the city of Dayton, the town of Starbuck and all unincorporated areas.
The county had 124 reported crimes in 2021, down from 155 a year earlier (a 20% drop).
In both years, the county had no murders, no manslaughters and no rapes.
Simple assaults dropped 18.5% (from 27 to 22), and aggravated assaults dropped 33.3% (though just from three to two).
The county’s most significant increases of crime were a 50% rise in vehicle thefts (from four to six) and a 200% rise in fraud offenses (from one to three).
The county’s crime rate per 1,000 people is 29.5. The county’s population is 4,200.
Columbia County’s statistics can be found on page 138 of the report.
State facts and figures
The report also contains a lot of state-wide information.
Murders increased statewide by 5.9% (307 to 325). A murder in the state occurred every 1.1 days.
In 2021, the report says 2,572 rapes occurred, or one every 3.4 hours.
More state facts and statistics can be found near the front of the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.