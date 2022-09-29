Northbound lanes on state Route 125 near the Oregon border have been closed due to a serious collision involving a Milton-Freewater ambulance and a pickup truck, according to law enforcement officials.
Southbound traffic is moving slowly on the right shoulder of the highway, while northbound traffic is being diverted to Stateline Road, according to a press release from the Washington State Patrol. There is currently not an estimated time for reopening.
The collision occurred at the intersection with Stateline Road shortly before 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, said Trooper Chris Thorson, a public information officer with the Washington State Patrol.
Four people were transported to the nearby Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, with one in serious condition, Thorson added. The ambulance had been transporting a patient to St. Mary when it was struck by the pickup, and that patient suffered additional injuries due to the crash, said Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt.
The roadway has been closed pending an investigation, which may be delayed as local troopers are off-duty due to the recent shooting injury of Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., Klundt added. Troopers from the Tri-Cities were called in to assist in the investigation, Klundt said.
