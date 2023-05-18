The 2021 conviction of Waitsburg resident Leslie M. Moreno, 29, in connection to the 2018 death of Marcus J. Allessio, was vacated Thursday, May 18, 2023, by Division III of the Washington State Court of Appeals.
In its decision, the three-judge panel said mistakes by Moreno’s attorney, Walla Walla public defender Julie Carlson Straube, undermined the court’s confidence in the outcome of the case.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta said no decision has been made on whether to retry Moreno.
“(w)e are reviewing the decision and our options,” Acosta said in an email.
The decision — written by Judge Rebecca Pennell and joined by judges Laurel Siddoway and George Fearing — states that Carlson Straube mistakenly believing that justified homicide and excusable homicide were not legally allowable defenses to first-degree manslaughter stopped her from requesting appropriate jury instructions.
This, the panel ruled, violated Moreno's right to effective counsel.
Moreno was charged with first-degree murder. Lesser charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter were also available to the jury.
Carlson Straube requested — and was granted — self-defense related jury instructions on first- and second-degree murder, and on second-degree manslaughter.
However, she did not request such instructions on first-degree manslaughter, the one charge on which Moreno was convicted.
She was found not guilty of first- and second-degree murder.
Pennell’s decision states that Carlson Straube repeated multiple times on the record incorrectly that those defenses were not allowed for first-degree manslaughter.
The decision states, “Ms. Moreno’s counsel reiterated their belief that self-defense was not legally available as to first degree manslaughter: ‘You’ll notice that I did not argue under manslaughter first the same issues because it’s not available under manslaughter first.’”
The decision states Carlson Straube repeated the claim during sentencing.
“Defense counsel explained: ‘(The jury) found that this was not an intentional act on (Ms. Moreno’s) part. They found that she was reckless by taking the knife out … Your Honor, we did not have available to us the same self-defense argument as we would have if the jury found it an intentional act.’”
According to the panel, justified homicide and excusable homicide are defenses to all forms of criminal homicide.
Moreno was sentenced to 10½ years in prison by Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram.
She is accused of stabbing Allessio in December 2018 while he sat in her truck and was preparing to leave. She then got on his lap and drove from Waitsburg to Walla Walla.
She called 911 on the way and said she was taking him to a hospital. She was told to pull over and wait for help, which she did.
According to court documents, video evidence of the night of Allessio's death shows the victim walk out of a house, followed by Moreno, who was holding a knife.
Moreno originally claimed to police that it was the victim who brought the knife outside.
She has maintained the stabbing came during a struggle for the knife and was not intentional.
Moreno was represented in her appeal by Kennewick based attorney Andrea Burkhart.
Carlson Straube did not respond to the Union-Bulletin's request for comment for this article.
It is unclear whether Moreno is being fully released or transferred to Walla Walla County Jail while Acosta's office decides whether to retry the case.
Her first trial was held at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds so social distancing could be maintained during the COVID-19 pandemic.
