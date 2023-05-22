A court hearing about a civil lawsuit against the Walla Walla City Council and its members, claiming the government entity violated the state's Open Public Meetings Act, has been rescheduled for Monday, June 12.
The hearing was to address plaintiff Arthur West’s request for a summary judgment, as well as the defendants’ motion for dismissal of the lawsuit.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram did not preside in court Monday and Court Commissioner Patricia Fulton instead announced the hearing would be reset for June 12.
