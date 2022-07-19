A man was arrested in Texas on a Walla Walla County warrant for multiple sex crimes against several children he knew. His wife has been arrested for helping him.
Jesus C. Delarosa, 56, was arrested on July 13 by the Cameron County Sheriffs Office in Brownsville, Texas, according to a post on the CCSO’s Facebook page.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James Nagle told the Union-Bulletin that the man's wife, Tamara L. Delarosa, 53, is also in custody in Texas.
Jesus Delarosa is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
Indecent liberties with forcible compulsion is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. His other charges are all Class C felonies with maximum penalties of five years in prison.
Tamara Delarosa is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, a Class B felony, and witness tampering, a Class C felony.
According to the affidavit of the arresting officer, Jesus Delarosa is accused of sexually abusing four children between the ages of 11 and 17. The abuse of each child began at no older than age 15.
He knew all four victims, according to court documents.
The abuse allegedly occurred in front of Tamara Delarosa, who is accused of helping her husband threaten harm against the children if they reported the abuse, according to the arrest document.
The alleged abuse occurred between 2004 and 2016.