County clerks from across the state will be in town this week as Walla Walla hosts the 116th conference of the Washington State Association of County Clerks.
The conference will be at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center from Tuesday, June 21, through Friday, June 24.
Walla Walla County Clerk Kathy Martin said the conference is open to clerks and registered deputy clerks. She said 33 of the 39 counties will be represented.
A few judges, including both Walla Walla County Superior Court judges, Brandon L. Johnson and M. Scott Wolfram, are also expected to attend portions of the conference.
The clerks will have meetings and training sessions each day.
A focus point of the conference will be changing domestic violence laws in the state.
“Because of the domestic violence legislation has changed so much, we’re having training on the new domestic violence protection orders,” Martin said.
Another training session will be hosted by the Walla Walla Police Department.
“Sgt. Gunner Fulmer of the police is going to come in and provide active shooter training for us,” she said.
She said most of the conference will be training and learning about the every day jobs of the clerk offices.
The Association of County Clerks will also elect its new officers during the conference, and winners will be announced at a banquet on Thursday.
Martin said the annual conference moves between counties each year, rotating between the east and west sides of the state. She said Walla Walla last hosted the conference in 2002.
