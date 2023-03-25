A Seattle man convicted in Walla Walla County Superior Court of several crimes in 2018 has had the convictions nullified by the Washington State Court of Appeals and has since had the charges dismissed.
Now, he is trying to restart his life.
Sloan P. Stanley, 42, is finally out of prison with no conditions almost two years after the appeals court reversed his conviction.
He told the Union-Bulletin that he wants to move on and get his life back. He also hopes his case leads to some changes in the system.
“I look forward to, as soon as possible, getting my life back on track and getting my career back as a mechanical engineer that this whole tragedy has kept me from while concurrently and actively advocating for and gaining a voice for much needed judicial system reforms nationwide,” he said.
Stanley was convicted of six felony harassment charges and one charge of intimidating a judge while serving a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of nine counts of cyberstalking in July 2015.
Though Stanley’s 2018 conviction has been vacated, his attorney, Craig D. Suffian, confirmed that Stanley’s original 2015 conviction for cyber stalking still remains.
However, he has served his sentence for those charges.
“He is now a free man under no restrictions, trying to move on with his life,” Suffian said.
Stanley served part of that two-year sentence in the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
His now-voided 2018 conviction came with a 33½-year sentence.
Though his conviction was overturned in April 2021, Stanley didn’t gain his unconditional release until this year because the appeals court did not dismiss the charges but only remanded it back to the trial court.
In fact, in its judgment, the three-judge panel did not seem convinced Stanley was wrongfully convicted. They did rule, however, that he was not allowed to present evidence that he should have been allowed to.
“We conclude the trial court violated Stanley’s constitutional right to present a defense by excluding highly relevant evidence despite the evidence having little or no ability to disrupt the fairness of the fact-finding process,” according to the ruling written by Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey and joined by Judges Laurel Siddoway and Rebecca L. Pennell.
The decision goes on to suggest that Stanley still could have been found guilty had the evidence been allowed.
“Because sufficient evidence supported all of Stanley’s convictions, we conclude that remand, not dismissal, is the appropriate remedy,” the ruling said.
Still, the decision sat aside Stanley’s convictions and his momentum continued from there.
Stanley was able to get his retrial moved from Walla Walla County Superior Court to Mason County Superior Court.
At a hearing on Feb. 3, 2023, Mason County Superior Court Judge Monty D. Cobb ruled that probable cause against Stanley did not exist mainly because of an informant's lack of credibility.
Cobb ordered Stanley’s unconditional release.
On March 2, the state dropped the charges, officially bringing an end to Stanley's case.
