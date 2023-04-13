DAYTON — After accommodating countless inmates during 136 years of operation, the Columbia County Jail in Dayton sits empty.
No sound comes from the four cells in the jail's catwalk and no conversations can be heard in the dayroom. The jail is quiet and could remain so for the foreseeable future.
Citing safety issues, Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm and Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack decided to shut down the jail and move the county’s inmates to neighboring county jails, according to a joint news release from the two officials.
Officials have scheduled two town hall meetings next week to discuss the jail's closure and other criminal justice issues.
Tim Quigg, chief civil deputy for the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, said the jail’s last inmate was released a couple of weeks ago and new inmates have been placed in the Walla Walla County Jail since.
Why the sudden shutting of the jail? The news release cites recent lawsuits in other rural counties as well as “longtime concerns with safety and security.”
“It is a difficult decision, but the idea of facing the expense of a lawsuit, a tragedy in our jail, or harm to the public is even more difficult,” Slack said.
Lawsuit waiting to happen
This is not the first time Slack has worried about possible lawsuits and the jail’s limitations have been reported before in the Union-Bulletin.
In previous stories, Slack has said lawsuits regarding conditions at the jail likely were imminent.
“Frankly, that’s just the grace of God at this point ... It just takes one thing to go wrong,” Slack said in 2020. “I have 100 lawsuits go through my head every day.”
He had the same sentiment in March, repeating his “grace of God” comment.
Jail’s history
The jail has been in the county for more than a century. But its history dates back even further.
It was built as a ship’s brig in 1874 by the Pauly Jail Building and Manufacturing Co. In 1886, it was placed in Columbia County and the courthouse was built around it.
Quigg said that Harriot Fish — a law enforcement historian who wrote the book “Law Enforcement in Washington State” in 1989 — told him the jail was one of two such jails remaining in the West Coast, and that the other was in a museum in California.
The brig is the jail’s catwalk area where the cells are located. There are four two-bunk cells. There are also three more beds in the hall of the catwalk, bringing the jail’s occupancy to 11.
At the end of the catwalk is a single toilet and sink.
Because the cells do not have toilets, the cells could not be locked. The catwalk, however, does lock.
During the day, the catwalk would be unlocked so inmates had access to a small day room, consisting of a single table and a TV. This dayroom was built beside the brig along with the rest of the building in 1986.
While they aren’t used, locks to each cell do exist, suggesting that at one time, inmates might have been locked in cells without toilets.
Quigg demonstrated how all the cells can be locked or unlocked with a pull of a lever. When he did, one cell’s lock got stuck and wouldn’t open. After a few moments of manually manipulating the lock, Quigg was able to open it.
Quigg said the locks have not been used in his 43 years with the sheriff’s office.
Risk and cost issues
The unlocked cells meant inmates could not be separated, even at night, leaving the possibility of fights occurring.
With no budget for jail guards, if all the on-duty deputies were out responding to calls, there could be a delay before one made it back to the jail to respond to a fight. This has caused the county to spend money to accommodate inmates in other jails in the past.
In 2020, Helm said that in the first 10 months of that year, the county had spent about $65,000 on such arrangements.
While neither Helm nor Slack were able to provide per-inmate figures as of Wednesday, April 12, the cost is going to be higher now that all inmates are going to be placed elsewhere.
Efforts are underway to build a new criminal justice building that would have a new jail.
However, in March, Slack and Columbia County Commissioner Ryan Rundell described the plans as long term and in the early stages.
Slack said he thought it was still about five years away from becoming a reality.
Slack and Helm, along with Columbia County District Court Judge Kim Boggs, Superior Court Clerk Kriston Chapman, and Emergency Manager Tina Bobbitt, are expected to discuss the state of criminal justice in Columbia County at town hall meetings Tuesday, April 18 and Wednesday, April 19. The meetings will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia County Fairgrounds' pavilion building.
