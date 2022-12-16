About six months ago, staffing at the College Place Police Department became such an issue that the department had to announce it would no longer provide a school resource officer to College Place High School.
Now, the department is taking a step toward having a full staff as a new officer was sworn in this week.
Officer Kyle Barker took the oath of office at the Tuesday, Dec. 13, College Place City Council meeting in front of family and friends.
Barker’s hire brings the department to eight patrol officers, two sergeants and two detectives. The department also has two additional officers in training, which will boost patrol to 10 officers, which is fully staffed under the 2022 budget.
The 2023 budget, which was approved at the same council meeting, funds an additional patrol officer.
College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said when another hire is made in 2023, the department will return an officer to College Place High School.
Joey Langlois, the former school resource officer of five years, left the position in June to accept a promotion in the department.
College Place Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Dylan Schmick said at the time said the staff change, along with some other unexpected changes, left the department understaffed.
“We have a retirement, a promotion and another officer leaving law enforcement,” Schmick said in June. “In a short timeframe, we moved three different bodies. That had a huge impact … For a smaller department, one or two bodies is a big shift.”
Officer Andrew Schild had been trained to become the new student resource officer. However, he was instead assigned to patrol.
When the department reintroduces the school resource officer program in 2023, Schild will be filling that role, Tomaras confirmed to the U-B.
Still, there could be other delays. While Barker was able to complete a five-month Basic Law Enforcement Academy program located in Burien, followed by twelve weeks of field training, the department's two trainees are waiting for positions to open at an academy.
Tomaras said a training center in Pasco is expected to open next year, and that is expected to cut down on wait times.
Tomaras said Barker grew up in the Walla Walla area, which makes him an ideal officer for the department.
“He’s a home-grown kid and we are so happy to have him,” Tomaras said.
Tomaras told the U-B he hopes the additional officer funded in 2023 is not the last expansion of the department.
“In our strategic plan — this isn’t budgeted yet, but this is what we’re shooting for — we want to add another two officers in 2024,” he said.
