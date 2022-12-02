A 73-year-old College Place man was killed Friday, Dec. 2, in a two-vehicle collision west of Walla Walla.
Martin W. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Prius was struck by an SUV that authorities said was traveling at an excessive speed near the intersection of Evans and Wallula avenues, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Marco A. Estrada Garcia was driving east on Wallula Avenue and collided with Scott, who was turning onto Wallula from Evans Avenue, according to the news release.
Estrada Garcia was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with undisclosed injuries.
