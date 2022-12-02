Walla Walla Police Department vehicle
A 73-year-old College Place man was killed Friday, Dec. 2, in a two-vehicle collision west of Walla Walla.

Martin W. Scott was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Prius was struck by an SUV that authorities said was traveling at an excessive speed near the intersection of Evans and Wallula avenues, according to a Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Marco A. Estrada Garcia was driving east on Wallula Avenue and collided with Scott, who was turning onto Wallula from Evans Avenue, according to the news release.

Estrada Garcia was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla with undisclosed injuries.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

Jeremy covers courts and public safety for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.

