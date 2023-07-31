A College Place man has been charged with second-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm in connection to a July 25 non-fatal stabbing in Walla Walla, according to court documents.
Michael A. Lander, 36, was released without bail to his mother’s address in Dayton, where he is currently on house arrest.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a man called 911 early in the morning of July 25 to report that he had been stabbed in the 700 block of North Eighth Avenue.
When police arrived, they found the 35-year-old victim with a stab wound to his right leg.
He was later taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told police that his attacker was a man named Michael, but he did not know his last name.
He described the man to police and said he had “horn tattoos” on his head, according to the document.
He told police he met “Michael” when the two were in jail.
The victim said Lander seemed to be on drugs before the attack and was questioning the victim about a missing backpack, before allegedly stabbing him.
Police arrested Lander after confirming he had horn tattoos and was in jail at the same time as the victim.
This is not Lander's first alleged run-in with the law. He has past convictions in Walla Walla and Yakima counties.
Most recently, he was convicted of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft in 2022 in connection to a fight by a bus stop near Walmart in College Place.
Lander was sentenced to 364 days in jail for the 2022 conviction, with all but one day suspended.
In that incident, College Place police were dispatched to a fight about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19, 2022, at a bus stop near Walmart.
In that 2022 case, the victim told police Lander stole his phone and calling card before the fight started. Both items were found on Lander, according to the report. Lander said the victim got in his face, and a fight broke out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.