A College Place man who began a nonprofit to help orphans in Jamaica is part of a lengthy Jamaican government report that accuses him of inappropriate sexual encounters with some of those female orphans.
Carl Robanske, 43, a former teacher at Garrison Middle School in Walla Walla, founded Embracing Orphans, a religious-based nonprofit that among other things, owned, at one time, and helped operate The Father's House, a transitional home for girls and young women in Jamaica where they live while they leave government care.
According to documents from Washington’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, a 2014 incident involving inappropriate communications between Robanske and a middle school student led to Robanske’s Washington teaching certificate being suspended in 2016 for two years, after which, he would have needed to comply with several conditions and apply to be reinstated to regain his certificate.
The U-B made several attempts to contact Robanske for comment, including by email, by his last known phone number, which was disconnected, and by visiting his last known residence in College Place. Messages seeking comment were not returned by Wednesday, Jan. 25.
While documentation shows that Jamaica’s Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) knew about the Washington incident by no later than 2018, it continued to work with Robanske and Embracing Orphans in operating The Father’s House, the transitional home, for several more years.
The partnership resulted in significant media coverage in Jamaica in 2021, which attracted the attention of Jamacia’s Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA), a watchdog branch of the Jamaican government.
The OCA then investigated the relationship between Robanske and the Child Protection and Family Services Agency.
While the focus of the investigation appears to be the CPFSA and why its leadership continued to work with Robanske after learning of his history, it also uncovered several alleged incidents between Robanske and the young residents of The Father’s House.
The report shows the girls did not immediately report the abuse because of the perceived power Robanske had over them and what he was doing for them.
“I was afraid of what would happen if I reported Carl to the manager or anyone else who works at the home because I had no family support, no other place to go and live and no one to help pay my tuition fees,” one girl wrote in a statement to investigators. “I was previously sexually abused before I became a ward of the State and so I felt that I had to agree with the sexual things that Carl was doing to me in order to get ahead in life.”
According to the OCA report, while The Father’s House accommodates many young women 18 and older, it also provided a home to at least 10 girls under 18, including one as young as 15, while Robanske was involved and had access to the house.
The report included four alleged incidents between Robanske and a girl who refused to speak with the OCA. The girl did, however, report the incidents to a staff member of The Father’s House, and that staff member did speak with the OCA.
According to the employee, the girl, who was 17 when she started living at the house, said that when she and Robanske were at a beach for an excursion, Robanske was teaching her how to float.
The employee said the girl alleged that at one point he slipped her swimsuit bottom to the side and was about to penetrate her, however, he stopped when she said no.
The employee said the girl reported that on another occasion, she caught Robanske spying on her while she was naked in a shower. When Robanske realized he had been caught, he motioned to the girl that she should turn around and face him, according to the report.
Robanske also allegedly sent her explicit messages via Instagram, according to the OCA report.
Another girl, who was 15 when she first arrived at the house, told the OCA in a statement that Robanske added her on Facebook during a time she was away from the house.
While messages from Robanske were casual at first, they quickly shifted to being sexual, according to the OCA report. She further said in her statement that Robanske video called her from a bathtub and showed her his erect penis.
Other messages between the two included Robanske asking the girl whether she “liked d---” and asking her about her boyfriend’s penis size.
Screenshots of some of these messages were shared with the OCA by the girl’s boyfriend and appeared in the report.
The same girl said Robanske asked her to touch his penis while the two were in water during an excursion to a river. The girl said she saw his erect penis but did not touch it.
The girl did not initially report this to anyone. She explained why in her statement to the OCA.
“I did not make a report to the manager or any staff member at the home about what Carl Robanske was doing because Carl was paying for my schooling, he was paying for my tuition and I was living at his house and I wanted his help to continue,” the girl said.
Another girl told the OCA in a statement that at a Christmas party, while she and Robanske were posing for a photo, he placed his hand on her lower back just above her buttocks.
Contacting the girls on social media matches his behavior in the Walla Walla incident at Garrison Middle School.
According to Washington documents, in May 2014, Robanske used Facebook to contact a female middle school student.
That document, dated Dec. 6, 2016, said the messages were “inappropriate and full of sexual innuendo, including an inappropriate photo of a male with a Pinocchio tattoo over his groin area.”
Walla Walla Public Schools placed Robanske on paid leave pending an investigation on June 2, 2014. He resigned June 16, 2014.
Robanske agreed to be evaluated by a psychologist to determine whether it was safe for him to have unsupervised access to children.
Dr. Philip G. Barnard wrote in the resulting report that Robanske “appears to have little awareness of the inappropriateness of his behavior.”
Barnard also wrote “Mr. Robanske lacks insight into any of the unconscious or conscious motivations for his inappropriate behavior … If a person lacks insight in understanding both their unconscious and conscious motives, then there is an increased probability of that type of behavior reoccurring.”
Though the two-year suspension of his teaching certificate has passed, Robanske can’t be reinstated until he successful completes a psychological evaluation that finds it’s safe for him to have unsupervised access to minors in a school setting, among other conditions.
The Union-Bulletin has submitted a public information request with the OSPI, inquiring whether Robanske has applied to be reinstated, but has not heard back as of the publishing of this story.
However, the Jamaica Observer reported that it had confirmed with Washington’s Office of Professional Practices that Robanske never applied to be reinstated.
The Jamaica Information Service reported that the entire OCA report has been forwarded to Jamaican police for further investigation on whether criminal charges should be filed against anyone involved.
Because the new incidents revealed in the OCA report all occurred in Jamaica, it is unlikely that Robanske would face any criminal charges in Washington.