A trial set for licensed social worker Arnold Sheldon Barrett, cited in 2021 for indecent exposure, was dismissed by Walla Walla County District Court Judge John Knowlton on the same day it began.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Knowlton told College Place law enforcement officials they had not presented enough evidence that a jury would find Barrett guilty of the misdemeanor he was charged with.
In court documents, officials said Barrett, who has an active social worker license and business license for his counseling practice in College Place, had purposefully shown his genitals to a teen who was delivering her family’s rent money to his front door.
Knowlton told city prosecutor Rea Culwell that Barrett had a right to be naked in his own home, no matter how visible he was to others through windows.
Culwell said in a news release her office believes Knowlton made the wrong decision and fears his ruling sets a dangerous precedent “which would allow those who are inside their home to knowingly expose themselves to a person outside their home with no consequences.”
Since Thursday, multiple people have contacted Culwell’s office about Barrett’s behavior, she said, and staff will be gathering more information and conducting more investigations, the prosecutor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.