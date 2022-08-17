A trial for a licensed College Place social worker begins Thursday, Aug. 18, at Walla Walla County District Court, 317 W. Rose St.
Arnold Sheldon Barrett, 78, has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, according to court documents.
Barrett has a current social worker license from Washington State Department of Health, first issued in 2001, and an active business license for Barrett Counseling, first issued in 2002.
College Place law enforcement officials said on Jan. 31, 2021, Barrett was at his apartment at 37 N. College Ave. — also the location of his counseling practice — when he answered the door at 4:15 p.m. wearing only a T-shirt. This exposed his genitals to a teen who was delivering her family’s rent money to Barrett.
The girl reported to police that the T-shirt was not long enough to cover Barrett’s genitals and that he was smiling when he opened his front door. She quickly left after telling him she was offended.
According to the report, the counselor left a voicemail with the mother of the teen afterward, stating he felt like he owed them an apology for answering the door wearing only his “nightshirt.”
Investigators were told that in the summer of 2020, Barrett had asked to shower at the same family’s home, saying his own shower wasn’t working. The younger woman was home alone at the time, reports show.
Barrett emerged from the bathroom wearing only a towel covering the lower half of his body, making the girl markedly uncomfortable, documents say.
Another College Place woman reported on April 23, 2019, that she had seen Barrett taking out his trash at 4 a.m. while nude. However, she declined to press charges for lewd conduct, officials noted.
Barrett denied purposeful exposure at the time, telling police he was only trying to take out his trash.
The police investigator reported that in the 2021 incident, Barrett said he had been wearing the regular-sized T-shirt all day and agreed he could see who was at his front door before answering, thanks to a window on the door.
Rea Culwell, College Place prosecutor and city attorney, said Barrett was cited with a charge of indecent exposure on Feb. 1, 2021. Along with his attorney, William McCool, the counselor pleaded not guilty on Feb. 5.
The case was scheduled to go to a jury trial earlier this year but has been delayed until now, Culwell said Tuesday.
While she is not commenting on a pending case, Culwell noted it is often very difficult for victims in these cases to come forward.
In a paid profile in Psychology Today magazine, Barrett advertises using cognitive behavioral therapy to treat a number of mental health issues, including sexual addiction, Culwell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.